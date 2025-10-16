Kneeland (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Kneeland aggravated an ankle injury during the Cowboys' Week 6 loss to the Panthers, and he finished that contest with three tackles (two solo) while playing just 20 snaps on defense. The 2024 second-rounder was able to log a limited practice Wednesday and would likely be cleared to play against Washington on Sunday with a full practice over the next two days. Kneeland has 11 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, through five regular-season games in 2025.