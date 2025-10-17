Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Listed as questionable for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kneeland (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Kneeland was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury that he aggravated against the Panthers in Week 6. His status for Sunday's NFC East tilt may not be known until the Cowboys announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. James Houston, Jadeveon Clowney and rookie second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku would be in line to see more snaps at defensive end if Kneeland is not cleared to play.
