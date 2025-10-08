Kneeland (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

An ankle injury prevented Kneeland from playing against the Jets in Week 5. He has two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against Carolina. James Houston (knee) and Jadeveon Clowney (hip) would continue to see more snaps at defensive end if Kneeland is not cleared to return.