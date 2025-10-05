Kneeland (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kneeland saw his practice participation decrease over the week due to an ankle injury, culminating in a DNP on Friday. The injury will keep him sidelined Sunday for the first time this season, and his absence means James Houston and veteran Jadeveon Clowney will both see more snaps at defensive end in rotation with starters Sam Williams and Dante Fowler.