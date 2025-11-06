The Cowboys announced in a statement Thursday that Kneeland passed away at the age of 24, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kneeland was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2024 following an encouraging collegiate career at Western Michigan. In 18 regular-season games with the team he compiled 26 tackles (15 solo) including 1.0 sacks, plus one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.