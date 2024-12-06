Kneeland (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Kneeland has missed six of the Cowboys' last seven games after undergoing knee surgery in early October. His full practice participation Thursday indicates that the rookie second-round pick should be available to play Monday against the Bengals, barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Unable to suit up Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Unlikely to play against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Logs back-to-back DNPs•
-
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Making return Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Activated off IR•
-
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Deemed questionable for Week 12•