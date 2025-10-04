Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Questionable to play against Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kneeland (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Kneeland was a full participant at practice Wednesday, but he downgraded to limited participation with an ankle issue Thursday and then did not participate Friday, putting his availability for Week 5 in jeopardy. If he can't go, it could mean an uptick in reps on the edge for James Houston.
