default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kneeland (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Kneeland was a full participant at practice Wednesday, but he downgraded to limited participation with an ankle issue Thursday and then did not participate Friday, putting his availability for Week 5 in jeopardy. If he can't go, it could mean an uptick in reps on the edge for James Houston.

More News