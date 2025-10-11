default-cbs-image
Kneeland (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Kneeland got in a trio of limited practices this week after missing Week 5 against the Jets. Kneeland has been a part-time player on defense this season, logging eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 108 snaps.

