Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Questionable versus Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kneeland (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Kneeland got in a trio of limited practices this week after missing Week 5 against the Jets. Kneeland has been a part-time player on defense this season, logging eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 108 snaps.
