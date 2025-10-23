Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland: Remains limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kneeland (ankle) turned in a limited practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Kneeland was held out of the Cowboys' Week 7 win over Washington with the same ankle injury. He practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, leading up to Sunday's absence so his status for Week 8 remains unclear.
