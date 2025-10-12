default-cbs-image
Kneeland (ankle) is active for Sunday's clash against Carolina, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Kneeland will return from a one-week absence after logging a trio of limited practices this week. The second-year defensive end played between 30 percent and 47 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps each of the first four weeks this season and will likely take on a similar workload Sunday.

