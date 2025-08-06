Kneeland has made at least one impact play every day in training camp so far, Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reports.

With Micah Parsons on the sidelines due to his contract dispute, there's been plenty of first-team reps available for the Cowboys' younger edge rushers, and Kneeland is taking full advantage. The 2024 second-round pick played only 11 regular-season games as a rookie due to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery and failed to register a sack, but he's 100 percent healthy and making up for the lost time in his development. If Parsons' absence lingers past Week 1, Kneeland will likely be fighting with 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams and 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku for a starting spot opposite veteran Dante Fowler, but all four should see significant roles in the Dallas pass rush.