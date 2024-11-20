Kneeland (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Kneeland suffered a partially torn lateral meniscus in early October and had a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline. With six weeks now passed, the Western Michigan product appears to be on the verge of returning. He will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed back on the active roster; however, he could return as soon as Sunday against the Commanders, if he's healthy enough to do so.