Kneeland (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Kneeland earned the questionable tag for Week 7 after being limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury that he aggravated in Week 6. HJe has not been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups, which means Jadeveon Clowney, James Houston and rookie second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku should see more rotational snaps at defensive end in Kneeland's absence.