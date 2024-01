The Cowboys signed Bryant to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bryant spent roughly two months on the Cowboys' practice squad to close out the 2023 season. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018 with the Raiders, but the 32-year-old has been playing spring football the last couple years in an attempt to make a comeback. He'll try to impress in spring workouts with Dallas.