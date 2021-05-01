Cowboys' Matt Farniok: Heads to Dallas in seventh By RotoWire Staff May 1, 2021 at 6:05 pm ET1 min read The Cowboys selected Farniok in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 238th overall.A career tackle at Nebraska, Farniok has the size to stay there or move inside at the next level. He joins Josh Ball as the second lineman selected by the Cowboys on Day 3. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.