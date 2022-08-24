Waletzko returned to practice for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury early on in training camp, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Waletzko will eventually require surgery to address his recurring shoulder issue, which he plans to forego until after this coming regular season. Therefore, his return to on-field activities just under three weeks out from the start of his rookie campaign is an encouraging sign for the fifth-round pick's availability sooner rather than later this year.