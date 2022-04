The Cowboys selected Waletzko in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 155th overall.

This looks like a good pick for Dallas. Waletzko is a skinny but towering tackle (6-foot-8, 312 pounds) out of North Dakota, and his reach matches his height with 36 and 1/8-inch arms. Not just that, but he had excellent athletic testing at the combine (5.03-second 40, 113-inch broad jump).