Cowboys' Matt Waletzko: Goes on IR
Waletzko (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Waletzko suffered the injury in practice Friday, which was a subluxation of his left shoulder. Although not yet determined, it's possible he could miss the remainder of the season.
