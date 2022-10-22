Waletzko (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Waletzko suffered a subluxation in his left shoulder during Friday's practice, marking the third time he suffered the injury in the last calendar year. As a result, he's been ruled out for Dallas' matchup against the Lions and is also expected to miss the rest of the season. Waletzko served primarily as depth along the Cowboys' offensive line, so his absence isn't likely to factor significantly into the team's success going forward.