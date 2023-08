Dallas placed Waletzko (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Since Waletzko was placed on injured reserve after Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, he'll be eligible to return after sitting out a minimum of four games. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but when available, the 2022 fifth-round pick will compete for the swing tackle spot behind Tyron Smith and Terence Steele.