Waletzko will need surgery at some point to address recurring shoulder issues, but he's hoping he can put it off until next offseason, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys are very thin at offensive tackle, which had pushed Waletzko into a much bigger role than expected during offseason work before he suffered his latest shoulder injury in late July. The 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Dakota has responded well to rest and rehab, however, so the plan right now appears to be for him to make the initial 53-man roster before being placed on IR to begin the regular season. That would leave the door open for Waletzko to see snaps later in the year as a backup swing tackle, assuming he's able to stay healthy.