Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Waletzko (shoulder) is "knocking [his rehab] out of the park," Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Waletzko subluxated his left shoulder during a practice in late October and was ruled out for the remainder of his rookie campaign. It's unclear when the second-year tackle will be 100 percent healthy, but it's encouraging to hear positive affirmations from his head coach ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.