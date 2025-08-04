Waletzko (ankle) reverted to injured reserve with the Cowboys on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Waletzko was waived with an injury designation by Dallas on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury, but he went unclaimed, ultimately returning to the team's IR. If the offensive lineman wants to play in 2025, he'll have to come to an agreement on an injury settlement with the Cowboys. Otherwise, he'll remain on IR until the end of the season.