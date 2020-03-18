Play

Canady is signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Networkreports.

A 2016 sixth-round pick, Canady made two starts in three-plus seasons with the Ravens and two more starts after the Jets picked him up on waivers in November. He fits best as a fifth cornerback and special teams player, but the Cowboys might need him to play snaps on defense if they aren't able to find a decent replacement for Byron Jones.

More News
Our Latest Stories