Cowboys' Maurice Canady: Heads to Dallas
Canady is signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Networkreports.
A 2016 sixth-round pick, Canady made two starts in three-plus seasons with the Ravens and two more starts after the Jets picked him up on waivers in November. He fits best as a fifth cornerback and special teams player, but the Cowboys might need him to play snaps on defense if they aren't able to find a decent replacement for Byron Jones.
