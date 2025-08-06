Smith (knee) did not practice Tuesday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said after practice Tuesday that the team isn't concerned about Smith's injury. Selected 26th overall in the 2023 Draft, Smith has appeared in all 34 regular-season games over the last two seasons, logging 54 tackles (31 solo), including 2.0 sacks. He's made little impact in the box score for Dallas, but Smith should once again be counted on to log heavy playing time in 2025.