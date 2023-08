Smith (knee) is not practicing Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith has been battling tendinitis during camp and will be undergoing a precautionary MRI on his knee. The team's first-round selection in the 2023 Draft was expected to play a significant role in the interior of their defensive line. However, if the knee issue is limiting him in camp, it may impact his role to start the season, even if nothing serious comes back on the MRI.