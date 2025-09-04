Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Eagles.

The 2023 first-rounder started in all 17 regular-season games last year, but he was in jeopardy of not making the Cowboys' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. While he ultimately made the cut, Smith will be a healthy scratch Thursday, with Week 2 against the Giants on Sunday, September 14 being his next chance to play. Solomon Thomas and Jay Toia will serve in a rotational role at defensive tackle behind starters Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark.