The Cowboys selected Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

Dallas adds one of the better pound-for-pound athletes in this class by scooping Smith out of Michigan. Smith was part of dominant defenses during his time in Ann Arbor and gained national notoriety when he was at the top of The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" which shines a spotlight on college football's top workout warriors. Smith didn't just excel in the weight room, though, he collapsed pockets and swallowed up running backs over the last two seasons. Getting the 323-pound Smith in the middle of the Dallas defensive line will help free up the Cowboys' athletic linebackers to make plays.