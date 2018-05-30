Cowboys' Mekale McKay: Signs with Cowboys
McKay signed a contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday.
McKay was let go by the Bears in mid-April. He spent part of the 2017 campaign on the team's practice squad but never saw the field in a regular-season game. He'll look to have better luck with the Cowboys.
