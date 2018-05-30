Cowboys' Mekale McKay: Signs with Dallas
McKay signed a contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday.
McKay was most recently a member of the Bears' offseason roster before being cut loose in mid-April. Since going undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2016, McKay has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut.
