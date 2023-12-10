Parsons has been added back to the injury report with an illness ahead of Sunday night's game against the Eagles, but he has no designation since he is expected to play, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons has played in all 12 games this season and recorded 42 tackles, including 11.5 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The two-time First Team All-Pro has missed only one of the Cowboys' 46 regular-season games in his three years with the team.