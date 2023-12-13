Parsons tallied two tackles (two solo), including a sack, during Dallas' 33-13 win versus the Eagles on Sunday.
Parsons was productive once again for Dallas as he managed to record yet another sack. The 24-year-old has now compiled 12.5 sacks on the campaign, which is just one sack shy of his career high.
More News
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Added back to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Cleared for Week 13 action•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Posts 1.5 sacks in Week 12 win•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Leads sack parade Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Busy in loss to Philly•
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Collects sixth sack•