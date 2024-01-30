Parsons recorded 64 tackles (36 solo) including 14.0 sacks with two passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

The versatile pass rusher delivered at least 13.0 sacks for the third straight season to begin his NFL career, finishing tied for seventh in the league with Myles Garrett. Parsons remains a threat to take down the QB on every play, but the potential departure of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn this offseason could force the 24-year-old linebacker to learn a new scheme for the first time in his career in 2024.