Parsons recorded three tackles including two sacks in Thursday's win over the Giants.
New York was able to hold the Dallas pass rush mostly at bay in the first half, but Parsons finally got to Daniel Jones after halftime as the Cowboys took control of the game on both sides of the ball. Parsons has 12 sacks on the season, leaving him one back of Matthew Judon for the NFL lead.
