Parsons (back/contract) is uncertain to play in Week 1 against the Eagles, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Parsons has been outspoken about his displeasure with Dallas, even announcing that he has requested a trade Friday. Owner Jerry Jones addressed the media Tuesday, stating that nobody in the front office has contacted Parsons' agent, and that he hasn't spoken to Parsons since his trade request. With less than a month until the Cowboys face the Eagles in the NFL's regular season opener Sept. 4, it doesn't seem like the two sides are particularly close to a resolution.