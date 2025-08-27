Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer indicated Tuesday that Parsons would be considered medically cleared to practice, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 'would be' is doing a lot of work in that statement, as Parsons likely isn't going to show up for practice to confirm it while he remains in a contract dispute with the team. It's another sign that the star edge rusher's health isn't the thing keeping him off the field, however. Schottenheimer, as well as teammates like Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs, still seem confident that a deal will get worked out and Parsons will be in the lineup for a season-opening tilt against the Eagles, but without any practice time ahead of Week 1, his workload could be limited out of the gate. "Do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not," Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "I don't think that that's [realistic]. But I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know."