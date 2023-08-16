Parsons (lower leg) was back in full pads for the start of practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Parsons left practice early Tuesday and had his leg wrapped afterward due to getting kicked accidentally. However, the star linebacker was able to make a quick recovery, which is good news for the Cowboys' defense.
