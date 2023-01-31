Parsons recorded 65 tackles (42 solo), including 13.5 sacks, over 17 regular-season games in 2022. He added three passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for his first NFL touchdown.

With the second-year defender didn't take a huge step forward with his production after his dazzling rookie campaign, Parsons still finished seventh in the league in sacks. He could have posted even bigger numbers in that category were it not for nagging injuries down the stretch, however -- he had 12 sacks through the first 11 games. Parsons' hybrid role hurts his tackle totals, and in formats where he solely qualifies as a linebacker and not a defensive end, his IDP value is muted. With Dan Quinn returning as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator it seems unlikely his usage will change much in 2023, but the potential departure of Leighton Vander Esch in free agency could allow Parsons to roam more freely in the middle of the field rather than lining up as a pure pass-rusher a majority of the time.