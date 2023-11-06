Parsons recorded nine tackles (five solo) including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

He piled up three QB hits in total, and Parsons collected the sack on a second-half play in which Jalen Hurts appeared to injure his knee, although it was contact from a falling DeMarcus Lawrence that seemed to do the damage. Parsons is up to 7.5 sacks through eight games this season, tying him for eighth in the league with Philly's Haason Reddick and Baltimore's Justin Madubuike.