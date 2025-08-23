Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Saturday that Parsons recently underwent an MRI on his back and that the results "came back pretty clean," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Parsons has not participated in practice since training camp opened in July, in part due to a lingering back issue and with contract extension talks with the Cowboys stalling. The results of his recent MRI are a positive sign and indicates that the issue shouldn't prevent him from playing in Week 1 against the Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4. Whether Parsons plays without a new deal remains to be seen, though Schottenheimer expressed optimism Wednesday that the 2021 first-rounder would play in the Cowboys' regular-season opener regardless of how contract talks play out, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.