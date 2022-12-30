Parsons (hand) is active for Thursday's game against the Titans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Parsons was added to the injury report Tuesday, though he managed a pair of limited sessions ahead of Thursday's matchup. That'll be enough for him to suit up and likely serve a significant role against Tennessee. Parsons has managed five sacks across his last six games and will look to get plenty of pressure on Joshua Dobbs.