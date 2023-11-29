Parsons returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant after sitting out Tuesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Parsons' ability to take the field Wednesday without restrictions clears the way for him to play Thursday against the Seahawks. The star linebacker has accrued 40 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through Dallas' first 11 games of the season.