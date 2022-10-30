Parsons (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Parsons was a limited participant in the Cowboys' final two Week 8 practices due to the shoulder issue, but despite being listed as questionable for Sunday's game, he never seemed to be at major risk of sitting out. The talented second-year linebacker heads into Sunday ranked second in the NFL in sacks (eight), just a half-sack behind the Patriots' Matt Judon for the league lead.