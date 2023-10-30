Parsons recorded two tackles for loss, including his sixth sack of the season, in Sunday's win over the Rams.
He had three QB hits in total and added in a pass defended for good measure. Parsons is on pace to top the career-high 13.5 sacks he racked up in 2022, and he could accomplish something only done once before in league history by Lawrence Taylor in 1981-83 -- be named a First-Team All-Pro in each of his first three NFL seasons.
