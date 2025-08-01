Parsons (back) is considering a trade request, as he and the Cowboys remain far apart in contract talks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The two sides reportedly aren't currently negotiating, nor is Parsons practicing, although he said last week that his back injury is real and not just an excuse not to participate. He did show up for the start of training camp and has been at the team facility, thereby avoiding fines in the meantime. Parsons is scheduled to play out 2025 for $24 million under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, whereas an extension could put him in the range of $40 million per year alongside fellow pass rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.