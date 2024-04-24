The Cowboys have picked up Parsons' fifth-year contract option, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The move keeps the 2021 first-rounder -- who played the majority of his snaps at defensive end in 2023 -- under contract with Dallas through the 2025 campaign. Per Gehlken, the star defender's salary in his fifth NFL season will be $21.32 million. The 24-year-old is coming off another productive effort with the Cowboys, in which he racked up 64 tackles and a career high 14 sacks in 17 regular-season outings.