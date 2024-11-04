Parsons (ankle) "should be back" for Sunday's game against the Eagles, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The 2021 first-round pick from Penn State has missed the Cowboys' last four contests after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the Giants. Parsons has yet to practice since suffering the injury, so the Cowboys will likely want to see him take some reps during Week 10 prep before formally clearing him to return to the lineup.
