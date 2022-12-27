Parsons was limited in practice Tuesday due to a left hand issue, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Parsons overcame an illness to play in Week 16 against the Eagles, but he's now dealing with a left hand injury. The linebacker had the hand taped up Tuesday while speaking with reporters, though he expressed confidence that he'll be able to suit up Thursday versus Tennessee. "It's football. It's the reality of it," he said. "Play a physical sport. That's all. I'm good though."
