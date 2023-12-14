Parsons (illness) was estimated as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys merely held a walkthrough and didn't actually practice. The third-year pro has played in all 13 games this season, racking up 44 tackles (25 solo), 14 TFLs, 27 quarterback hits, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 12.5 sacks. He's stuffed the stat sheet and is in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year.