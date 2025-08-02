Parsons (back/contract) is expected to be on the field during Saturday's training camp practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Parsons announced Friday on his personal X account his request for a trade from the Cowboys after contract negotiations between the two sides splintered over the summer. He's also working through a back issue, which could limit what drills he participates in during Saturday's training camp practice. If an extension isn't reached, Parsons would be playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract for $24 million for the 2025 campaign.